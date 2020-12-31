Plenty of outdoor COVID-friendly, virtual New Year’s Eve events around Chicago

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – An outdoor, COVID-friendly New Year’s Eve bash hosted by Chicago DJ Julian ‘Jumpin’ Perez is one of several events taking place Thursday night.

Cars will be allowed to park at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview for a live concert that will also stream online.

Over the summer, Perez took his show outdoors, with two drive-in concerts, including one preceding Halloween.

While Perez’s NYE event is among the more extravagant, other COVID-friendly events will be taking place throughout the area.

There is a comedy show at Zanies New Year’s Zeve hosted by Calvin Evans in Rosemont, with two live streams at 8:00 and 10:30 for $10 each.

Chicago Scene will also hold a virtual New Year’s Eve at the Drake hotel, featuring DJ Jem and Sye Young.

To-go dinner packages are also available from Gibson’s and Tavern on Rush.

Over at Pompeii in Chicago’s a Little Italy neighborhood, this time last year, the place would be packed.

“A lot of pickups and deliveries last minute for New Year’s Eve,” said Marcelo Mora. “Which is good, everyone just coming in shopping and going.”

With vaccines ramping up in 2021, restaurants hope next New Year’s Eve is like 2019.