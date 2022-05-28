CHICAGO — The upcoming closure of a CVS In Little Village has sparked protests.

The store, located at 26th Street and Pulaski Road, will shut down on June 7.

Opponents say the pharmacy fills 1,800 prescriptions per week. They said many of the patients do not have vehicles and will have to take at least two buses to a store outside of the neighborhood.

The Chicago Tribune reports CVS said in a statement, “all prescriptions at the location will be transferred to a store in Cicero. They added that customers can also switch over to other CVS pharmacies.