CHICAGO — A private plane carrying approximately 100 migrants into O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday night was chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, a City of Chicago spokesperson confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

According to the statement, on Tuesday at approximately 7:15 p.m., police at O’Hare received a call stating the plane landed and left approximately 100 migrants at Signature Flight, a network that supports private aviation.

The flight originated from El Paso, Texas, the statement confirms. The statement also says two unidentified individuals who flew with the plane reportedly fled Signature Flight and left the scene in an Uber prior to the arrival of police.

Flight tracking data via flightradar.com indicates the chartered 737 left El Paso on Tuesday at 1:36 p.m. and arrived at O’Hare at 5:49 p.m. After dropping the migrants off at Signature Flight, the plan then flew to San Antonio, Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott boasted Tuesday morning on X (formerly Twitter) about busing migrants, saying: “We have bused over 82,900 migrants to sanctuary cities.” Abbott then included numbers and locations, saying, “Over 24,500 to Chicago.”

Now, in a statement from Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris, Abbott’s office took responsibility for sending Tuesday’s plane of migrants into O’Hare, assigning blame to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Biden Administration. Abbott’s office also shared a video of migrants boarding the plane, which is with this story.

“Because Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city’s ‘Welcoming City’ ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, we are expanding our operation to include flights to Chicago, like the Biden Administration has been doing across the country,” the statement from Abbott’s office reads. “Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission in April 2022 to provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, as the Biden Administration leaves thousands of migrants in their towns.

“Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue taking historic action to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis.”

In a press conference Monday, Mayor Johnson voiced his displeasure about Abbott sending migrant buses to Chicago.

“We have a governor — a governor — an elected official in that state of Texas that is placing families on buses without shoes, cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized,” Johnson said. “The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he’s causing for this country.”

More than 26,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago over the past year by bus and plane, with about 14,000 currently in shelters. Roughly 10,000 have been resettled into their own places, which is the city’s ultimate goal. Chicago recently instituted a 60-day limit for shelters, with the first batch of evictions taking effect next month.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 296 migrants awaiting placement at O’Hare.

In its statement, the city said it’s “currently working to find space in the shelter system for all asylum seekers currently staying at O’Hare Airport.”