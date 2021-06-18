Plane strikes airport truck at O’Hare; no injuries reported

CHICAGO — An American Airlines plane struck an airport equipment truck while taxing to a gate at O’Hare International Airport Friday afternoon, according to airport officials.

The plane’s wing smashed into the vehicle’s driver side windshield, leading to all passengers and crew evacuating the aircraft.

American Airlines apologized for the incident and said their maintenance team is inspecting the plane, which is operated by Envoy Air.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.