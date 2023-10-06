CHICAGO — Passengers headed for Dayton, Ohio, faced delays on Friday evening after their plane was hit by a bus at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, according to officials from American Airlines.

According to the airline, an American Eagle flight 6209, operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines, was hit by an employee bus while the plane was taxiing at the airport.

According to officials, six people on the bus were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Nobody aboard the aircraft was injured in the collision.

Airline officials say the plane was taken out of commission following the crash and everyone onboard was put on another flight headed for Dayton.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.