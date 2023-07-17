CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department responded to a non-criminal case on the City’s Far Northwest Side Monday afternoon where a plane part appeared to fall from the sky.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 4700 block of North Chester near Lawrence Avenue and Cumberland Avenue, where plane debris had fallen into the backyard, slightly damaging the home.

After officers arrived, the debris was moved out in front of the home into the street, where it was taken from the scene.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), maintenance workers at O’Hare discovered an emergency evacuation slide was missing from a United Airlines Boeing 767 that had just landed safely after a flight from Zurich, Switzerland sometime Monday afternoon.

The FAA is continuing to investigate the incident.

No other information is available at this time.