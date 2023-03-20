CHICAGO — Pitchfork announced Monday the 2023 full lineup and dates the festival will return to Chicago.

According to the music festival, this year’s summer concert will be held in Union Park from Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23.

Headliners include The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver. Other musicians include Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Ric Wilson, Rachika Nayar, Koffee, Kelela, Julia Jacklin, Yaya Bey, Soul Glo, Killer Mike, Jockstrap, Florist, 700 Bliss, Sen Morimoto — and many more.

Pitchfork Music Festival tickets are available now through the website.

For more information, go to: PitchforkMusicFestival.com.