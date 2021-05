CHICAGO — There is an update on the piping plovers at Montrose Avenue Beach.

Last week, a pair of the endangered birds nicknamed Monty and Rose are back to nest for the third summer in a row.

They’re expected to hatch up to four eggs and you have a chance to help name the chicks.

The Chicago Piping Plovers website is holding a naming contest.

Last year, Monty and Rose had three chicks which fans helped name Hazel, Esperanza and Nish.

One of them was recently spotted in Toledo, Ohio.

