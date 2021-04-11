Pilsen store offers wide variety of plants for indoor planting

CHICAGO — As indoor plants have skyrocketed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, a plant store in Pilsen offers a wide variety of selections for those who are looking to get started.

At ‘The Shudio’, succulents are particularly popular, although pet-friendly plants have also done well. The store is aimed towards the conscious consumer who’s concerned about the planet.

For those who struggle with repotting, The Shudio can do it for you, along with offering workshops on how to.

Visiting artists also contribute to the space, including Serena Madrigal, who does hand poke tattoos. Part of her proceeds from this weekend went toward the non-profit, ‘My Block, My Hood, My City.’

In addition to art and plants, The Shudio has an expansive selection of vintage clothing and jewelry made from recycled metals. Merl Kinzie, the owner, is one of the jewelers.

The staff looks to inform customers looking to learn more about both the products available and how to be a more conscious consumer.