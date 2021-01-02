Pilsen residents protest proposal for new bar

CHICAGO — Residents in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood protested Saturday in opposition of a proposal for a new bar, which residents say would further disrupt the neighborhood.

Protesters gathered at the intersection of 18th Street and Sangamon Avenue Saturday afternoon, criticizing Headquarters Beercade’s proposal for a third location in the neighborhood.

Headquarters Beercade currently operates locations in Lakeview and River North.

Owners for the bar filed for a liquor license for the Pilsen location in 2019, but the city turned down the application, saying the neighborhood did not need another rowdy bar in the area.

Arcade owners then appealed to the Illinois Liquor License Commission which sided with the bar and granted it a conditional license three months ago.

Chicago’s law department is currently fighting that decision and filing an appeal with the Cook County Circuit Court.

Pilsen residents complain of current parking shortages and traffic congestion, along with patrons of two other nearby bars being loud at night and littering garbage on residential streets.

“I think we can have development without railroading our neighbors. What’s happening is people are coming in with businesses that are very inconsistent with residential lives,” resident Matt Richmond said.