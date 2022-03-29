CHICAGO — As we celebrate Women’s History Month, WGN wanted to recognize the work done by individuals and organizations fighting to see women succeed.

For 50 years, Mujeres Latinas en Accion has been doing just that in Chicago’s Pilsen community. It’s the longest-standing Latina organization in the U.S.

The organization was founded in 1973 by Maria Mangual to address domestic violence issues in growing Latino communities. Back then, their efforts were considered radical and not needed in the neighborhood. A lot has changed since then, with Mujeres expanding to several other locations and tackling other issues like immigration and equal pay.

Neusa Gaytan has worked at Mujeres for about 35 years.

“We are still fighting against domestic violence and women’s opportunity (and) for economic empowerment and access to health and reproductive health,” she said.

More information at mujereslatinasenaccion.org

Mujeres is entering April by bringing attention to National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They’ve started their 50-year anniversary celebration which will be officially celebrated next year.