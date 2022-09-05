CHICAGO — An art gallery in Pilsen has stepped up to help migrants arriving in Chicago from Texas.

Delilah Martinez, who owns Vault Gallerie in Pilsen, started gathering donations when the first group of migrants arrived in Chicago last Wednesday, Aug. 31, and on Monday, handed out items to the families that had arrived with the help of volunteers.

“They were really in good spirits despite the fact it took them months to get to the US,” Martinez said. “They went through the trenches, the jungles, they’ve been through a whole lot.”

Leaders in the Chicago community have expressed frustrations over the lack of communication from political leadership in Texas on when migrants will arrive and how many the city should expect.

“There could be a level of coordination and cooperation but he chooses to do no one of those things,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot about Texas governor Greg Abbott Sunday. “He tries to send human beings — not cargo, not freight — but human beings, across the country to an uncertain destination.”

Organizations like the Salvation Army, National Immigrant Justice Center and Resurrection project are other groups that have become involved in helping migrants get settled, but more donations are still needed.

List of needed items:

Blankets

Baby Items

Shoes

Socks

Underwear

Feminine hygiene products

If you are looking to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Vault Gallerie purchase supplies, or you can drop off donations at their gallery location in Pilsen.