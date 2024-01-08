CHICAGO — Piece Pizza is bringing back last year’s “Slice To Meet You” campaign by teaming up with celebrity chefs to create unique pies for PAWS Chicago’s benefit.

The initial installment of the campaign lasted from Jan. 9 through April 9 last year at the restaurant, located at 1927 W. North Ave.

One of the special pizzas was from Rick Bayless, who created a pizza consisting of Frontera tomatillo-verde salsa, pepper jack cheese, goat cheese, bacon and red onion. It was finished with aged pecorino Romano, cilantro and jalapenos.

He’s back again for the second year along with Doug Sohn of Hot Doug’s fame, Barry Sorkin from Smoque and Stephanie Izard from Girl & The Goat.

A $10 donation from each specialty pizza will benefit PAWS Chicago.

The first pizza, created by Sohn and Sorkin, is the “Smoque’in Hot Creole Pizza.”

It features white sauce, smoked mozzarella, creole seasoning, Hot Doug’s andouille sausage, Smoque’s smoked chicken thighs, creole sauce and scallions.

Each flyer includes a photo and brief description of the dog with a QR code that links to their bio on the PAWS website.

An example of a flyer featuring Ladybug

“While many of our pets find homes easily, there are always a few that need just the right person or household and can really benefit from extra attention,” said Susanna Wickham, CEO of PAWS Chicago. “Last year we were blown away by the public response to this campaign. We are so thankful to Bill Jacobs at Piece and our celebrity chef partners for caring so deeply about animals, because the impact on their lives is enormous.”

The “Slice to Meet You” campaign raised almost $30,000 last year through pizza sales, special events and private donations.