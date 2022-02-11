Pick up your lawn chairs — crews to remove ‘Dibs’ starting Friday

Chicago's tradition of saving shoveled spots with items coming to an end for the season

CHICAGO — Streets and Sanitation crews will remove ‘Dibs’ items starting Friday.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation will begin clearing objects residents are using to claim shoveled parking spots. The city said the crews will pick up any unclaimed objects along their daily routes.

The department said crews will give special attention requests received via the City’s 311 system.

Neighbors are encouraged to remove their chairs, cones, and other objects, particularly items they want to keep. Like this one.