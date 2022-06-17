WGN Radio, WGN-TV and NewsNation partnered together for the 26th annual Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring, a designated day to volunteer across the company.
The team packed meals and assembled boxes over two sessions at Greater Chicago Food Depository (4100 W. Ann Lurie Place in Chicago) and donated blood at a Vitalant Blood Drive.
The following is a breakdown of the team’s volunteer efforts:
- Morning shift volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository assembled 128 boxes of apples which equals 5,770 pounds and makes 4,808 meals. Each volunteer made 267 meals.
- Afternoon shift volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository assembled 102 boxes of apples which equals 4,023 pounds and makes 3,352 meals. Each volunteer made 223 meals.
- Through a virtual food drive, employees have so far raised $1,560 in monetary donations to Greater Chicago Food Depository. That money provides 4,680 meals to feed Chicagoland’s hungry. Every $1 donated can help provide three meals. To donate to Greater Chicago Food Depository, visit https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org
- At the Vitalant Blood Drive, 42 units of blood were donated and 126 lives saved.
Photo Gallery 1 – Morning Shift Volunteers
Photo Gallery 2 – Afternoon Shift Volunteers:
Photo Gallery 3 – Vitalant Blood Drive
Learn more about Greater Chicago Food Depository and Vitalant through their websites:
https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/
Photos courtesy of Diana Dionisio (WGN-TV) and Mike Piff (WGN Radio)