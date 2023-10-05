CHICAGO — The city’s largest art acquisition in the last 30 years, exclusively done by Chicago artists, has been unveiled inside O’Hare’s Terminal 5.

The $3.5 million public art commission, led by Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), was recently installed with a few more pieces awaiting installation.

The new project at Terminal 5 joins recently completed projects at the O’Hare Multi-Modal Facility (MMF).

In April, the airport unveiled “REACH” — which is a sculpture consisting of two arms and hands, approximately 27 and 31 feet long. It’s located in the North Escalator Hall of the Multi-Modal Facility.

“Public art tells the story of our city—its beauty, its resilience, the soul of Chicago,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “We’re proud to share Chicago’s story and the power of the arts with visitors from across the globe—at O’Hare and in diverse communities across this great city. This is the kind of innovative and unique opportunity that can help continue to bolster and support our public arts scene in Chicago and beyond.”

Photos of the new works are below.

Akikipa Washpezhi – Zhegagoynak (The Meeting Place – Chicago) Artist: Chris Pappan Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Shinsekai Yori (新世界より) | From the New World Artist: Mayumi Lake Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

chân trời foot of the sky Artists: Hương Ngô | Hồng-Ân TrươngTerminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Skywalkers Artists: Wills Glasspiegel with P-Top De La Cruz | Winfield RedCloud Wounded Eye and the ERA Footwork Crew Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Connection Lookup Artist: Leonard Suryajaya Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Push Pull Artist: Faheem Majeed Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

…a murmuration Artist: jina valentine Terminal 5 – Gate M27

Wherever You Go There You Are Artist: Krista Franklin Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Pilgrimage to the Isle of Pink Artist: Yvette Mayorga Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Close to You Artist: Jenny Kendler Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corrido

We Walk Together Artist: Selina Trepp Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Buffalo Chart at O’Hare Artist: Bernard Williams Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Welcome Home / Come Home Artists: Nelly Agassi | Emmanuel Evron-Agassi Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor

Untitled (A Window for Lake Michigan) Artist: Assaf Evron Terminal 5 – International Arrivals Corridor