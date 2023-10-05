CHICAGO — The city’s largest art acquisition in the last 30 years, exclusively done by Chicago artists, has been unveiled inside O’Hare’s Terminal 5.
The $3.5 million public art commission, led by Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), was recently installed with a few more pieces awaiting installation.
The new project at Terminal 5 joins recently completed projects at the O’Hare Multi-Modal Facility (MMF).
In April, the airport unveiled “REACH” — which is a sculpture consisting of two arms and hands, approximately 27 and 31 feet long. It’s located in the North Escalator Hall of the Multi-Modal Facility.
“Public art tells the story of our city—its beauty, its resilience, the soul of Chicago,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “We’re proud to share Chicago’s story and the power of the arts with visitors from across the globe—at O’Hare and in diverse communities across this great city. This is the kind of innovative and unique opportunity that can help continue to bolster and support our public arts scene in Chicago and beyond.”
Photos of the new works are below.