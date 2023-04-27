CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the installation of a new large-scale sculpture at O’Hare International Airport.

The sculpture consists of two arms, approximately 27 and 31 feet long suspended between nine and 34 feet off the ground in the North Escalator Hall of the Multi-Modal Facility.

“REACH” was created by two New-York based artists, Hank Willis Thomas and Coby Kennedy.

“REACH” is just the latest in a series of art installations that have gone up in recent years at the MMF, as part of the expansion and modernization of Terminal 5.

The CDA and DCASE are also partnering to commission the largest set of works by artists by the City of Chicago in the last 30 years.

City spokespersons say that the $3.5 million project allows the city to invest in artists while giving international visitors a unique and welcoming experience to the city.