PHOTOS: Looting, unrest, widespread damage across downtown Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Debris lays in front of a damaged Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: A Police officers inspect a damaged Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police investigate where a shooting took place on Michigan Ave. hours after the city suffered from widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police investigate where a shooting took place on Michigan Ave. hours after the city suffered from widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Bridges that lead into the city were raised to limit access after widespread looting and vandalism took place, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: A jogger runs past a broken storefront window after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: People load walk out of a looted Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: A person carries a box near a looted Best Buy store seen after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: A broken storefront window is seen after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police inspect an Apple store that had windows broken after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: A broken storefront window is seen after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: A Police officer inspects a damaged Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police officers detain a man who was found inside of a Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — More than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused widespread damage throughout downtown Chicago.

Police Superintendent David Brown said it “was not an organized protest” but instead “an incident of pure criminality” that began following the shooting of a person by police the previous day in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. At one point early Monday, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire.

In downtown Chicago, CTA train and bus service was suspended and expressway ramps were closed for several hours. The bridges at Michigan, Columbus, State, Wabash and Dearborn were lifted as well.

Brown said a heavy police presence is expected in the downtown area until further notice.