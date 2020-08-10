PHOTOS: Looting, unrest, widespread damage across downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — More than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused widespread damage throughout downtown Chicago.
Police Superintendent David Brown said it “was not an organized protest” but instead “an incident of pure criminality” that began following the shooting of a person by police the previous day in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. At one point early Monday, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire.
In downtown Chicago, CTA train and bus service was suspended and expressway ramps were closed for several hours. The bridges at Michigan, Columbus, State, Wabash and Dearborn were lifted as well.
Brown said a heavy police presence is expected in the downtown area until further notice.