Hudson, one of Brookfield Zoo’s polar bears, took advantage of his chilled pool water to stay cool. (Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

CHICAGO — Chicagoans aren’t the only ones attempting to brave – and beat – the heat.

Brookfield Zoo on Thursday released photos of some of the animals keeping cool amid dangerously hot temperatures.

Animal care staff at Brookfield Zoo provided a water feature and sprinklers to help the Bennett’s wallabies beat the heat. (Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

A Galapagos tortoise at Brookfield Zoo uses his water and mud feature to keep cool. (Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

One of Brookfield Zoo’s capybara stays cool by taking a swim in its pool. ((Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

African painted dogs at Brookfield Zoo took advantage today of the pool in their habitat to cool off in. (Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

The zoo’s polar bears, the Galapagos tortoises, African-painted dogs, and capybara cooled off in the water.

Staff turned on sprinklers and filled a water trough for the Bennett’s wallabies to beat the heat.

Other animals, zoo officials add, decided to stay cool by staying indoors.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues across the region until 8 p.m. Temperatures reached 100 degrees in Chicago, a first for the city since 2012.