CHICAGO — Chicagoans aren’t the only ones attempting to brave – and beat – the heat.
Brookfield Zoo on Thursday released photos of some of the animals keeping cool amid dangerously hot temperatures.
The zoo’s polar bears, the Galapagos tortoises, African-painted dogs, and capybara cooled off in the water.
Staff turned on sprinklers and filled a water trough for the Bennett’s wallabies to beat the heat.
Other animals, zoo officials add, decided to stay cool by staying indoors.
An Excessive Heat Warning continues across the region until 8 p.m. Temperatures reached 100 degrees in Chicago, a first for the city since 2012.