Pets get their shot at boutique clothes at Pilsen store

CHICAGO — A unique store in Pilsen is allowing dogs and cats to have their chance at wearing boutique clothing, with a wide variety of textiles available.

All pets are welcome at Pocha Shop in Pilsen, a boutique clothing store for cats and dogs that opened just last week.

“Thankfully the community here has given us so much support,” owner Cynthia Soto said.

Among the dogs starring at Pocha Shop include Matilda, the very active Chihuahua that wants to play with everyone. There’s also Roxy the Diva, who has her own Instagram account and loves dressing up in the Mexican-inspired pet clothes

Some of the clothes also feature fun messages, offering some variation from the boutique options in the rest of the store.