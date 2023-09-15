CHICAGO — An upcoming show for singer Peso Pluma that was set to take place in Chicago has been rescheduled after he was reportedly threatened by members of the Jalisco cartel.

The Rosemont Theater made the announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the theater, the show, which was set to take place on Friday, Sept. 15, has been rescheduled to Oct. 29. Organizers say all of the tickets sold for the previous date will be honored.

The announcement comes days after the Los Angeles Times and El Sol De Tijuana reported that three banners with threats written on them appeared in Tijuana on Tuesday, where the singer was set to make a stop on Oct. 14. Several other stops on the artist’s tour have also been rescheduled following the reported threats.

Peso Pluma, who is currently on his “Doble P México Tour,” performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday evening where he was nominated for Best New Artist and Song of the Summer.