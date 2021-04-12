Person struck by CTA Brown Line train

CHICAGO —A person was struck by a CTA Brown Line train Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Armitage Avenue “L” station.

“According to preliminary information, a southbound Brown Line train made contact with a person at the Armitage station,” the CTA reports.

No further information has been provided.

The Purple Line Express, Brown Line between the Belmont station and the Loop and Red Line between Belmont and Grand stations were delayed, but service has now resumed.

