CHICAGO — A man was shot in the head in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, a man was found laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head on the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue, police said.

The man, whose age is unknown, was taken the St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was provided.