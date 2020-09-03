Man shot by Cook County sheriff’s officer following traffic stop

CHICAGO — A Cook County sheriff’s officer shot a man following a traffic stop on the city’s Southwest Side.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said police were involved in a shooting following a traffic stop near the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

A male driver was struck two times and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s department has not said what led to the shooting.

The driver’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that the sheriff’s officer was “harassing” his son before the traffic stop, and that his son was not armed.

Chicago police responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.