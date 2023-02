CHICAGO — An officer-involved shooting was reported Monday in North Lawndale.

It happened in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue around noon.

SkyCam9 over the scene showed multiple community members in the street. The scene is in the street next to Plaza Food and Liquors.

COPA is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-3609.

