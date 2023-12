CHICAGO — A person was shot Wednesday morning at the Western Blue Line station near the Medical District.

SkyCam9 was over the scene at around 7:45 a.m. showing multiple squad cars at the station, located in the 400 block of South Western.

The Chicago Fire Department transported a person with a gunshot wound.

Trains are bypassing the station at the time.

No other details are available. WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.