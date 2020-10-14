Person of interest questioned in fatal shooting of pregnant woman in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO — A person of interest is being questioned by detectives in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in the city’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood, according to police.

Charges are pending.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday in the 2100 block of E. 95th Place.

Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Stacy Jones lying on the porch of her residence unresponsive, with two gunshot wounds in the back. She was transported to U of C Hospital, where she died.

Jones was a probation officer in Cook County Court’s Adult Probation Department.

Police said Jones was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver her baby boy, who is in critical condition.

Jones has two other children as well who are currently staying with relatives.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.