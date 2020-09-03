Person of interest questioned after crash kills 10-year-old girl, critically injures 5-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Chicago police say they are speaking with a person of interest and charges are pending after a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and critically injured her 5-year-old brother.

Chicago police said they were trying to stop a black sedan for traffic violations on the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the black sedan fled westbound on 80th Street and struck a gray sedan with a 57-year-old woman driving. The black car then struck a tan sedan that was occupied by a 43-year-old male driver, the 10-year-old and the 5-year-old.

Police said three occupants from the black car fled on foot.

The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The 10-year-old, identified as Da’Karia Spicer, was pronounced dead. The 5-year-old, identified as Dhaamir Spicer, was in critical condition.

The 43-year-old, Kevin Spicer, the children’s father, was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 57-year-old was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Darnesha Johnson, the children’s mother, said her daughter was on her way to pick up a laptop for school next week. Her son is recovering from a large gash on his head.

Family told WGN News that doctors conducted a cat scan on the 5-year-old to see if he has any head trauma.