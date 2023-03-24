CHICAGO — A person of interest is being questioned after a verbal altercation turned deadly on the city’s West Side, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m., in the 5300 block of W. Division in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male allegedly got into an argument with another man.

According to police, the man pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old and 17-year-old multiple times.

The 19-year-old was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. The 17-year-old was also taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.