Person of interest in murder of Jaslyn Adams taken into custody following SWAT standoff on West Side

CHICAGO – A person of interest in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams has been taken in for questioning following a SWAT standoff Monday night on the West Side.

On Monday night, police were conducting an investigation into the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was shot and killed at a McDonald’s drive-thru, when SWAT units were called to assist.

Police said a man exited the residence, which was located in the 1500 block of South Springfield, and has been taken into Area 4 headquarters for questioning related to Adams’ murder.

Over the weekend, an 18-year-old man was charged in her murder. Authorities believe Marion Lewis, 18, was driving the vehicle that the shooters used to fire at Jaslyn and her father in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt.

He faces a first-degree murder charge along with 17 other felony charges, including one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Last week on the expressway, Lewis allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle with a family inside nearby before a Chicago police officer intervened and fired a shot, striking Lewis.

In a press conference over the weekend, Supt. Brown said they believe there are more suspects responsible for her murder.