Man killed during police shooting on South Side, CFD says

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a shooting involving Chicago police on the city’s South Side, according to fire officials.

Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 7:35 a.m. Monday on the 7700 block of S. Carpenter in the Gresham neighborhood. At the scene, officers ascended to the second-floor apartment where police then observed a domestic altercation and shots were fired.

The responding officer discharged his weapon, striking a man inside the apartment. The officer performed CPR on the man.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

