Person killed in crash involving semi-truck on I-290

BELLWOOD, Ill. — One person has died after a rear-end collision involving a passenger car and a semi-truck on I-290 in the west suburbs early Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police said a semi-truck was legally parked in the right shoulder on I-290 near the 25th Avenue exit just before 5:45 a.m,. when a passenger car struck the truck’s rear, wedging the vehicle beneath the truck and killing the passenger.

The right lane is currently blocked off, and the incident remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.