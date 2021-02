CHICAGO – Inbound express lanes are closed on the Dan Ryan Monday afternoon due to a shooting investigation.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to the local lanes from 67th Street after police arrived to the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

A person was transported to a local hospital with injuries following the report of a shooting.

It happened at around 31st Street.

Shooting investigation: ALL LANES BLOCKED IB Dan Ryan Express Lanes at 47th. Chicago Police and Illinois State Police investigating near 31st.

It’s unknown if the injury came from a gunshot wound at this time.