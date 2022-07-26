CHICAGO — A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and discovered an unidentified male on the tracks who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled. A death investigation is underway.

CTA Orange and Green service has resumed through the area, but running late

This is a developing story. Check back for details.