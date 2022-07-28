CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 southbound near Sibley Street around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, preliminary information indicated state police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The person suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been provided.