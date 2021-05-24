Person fatally shot by police in Villa Park: authorities say

VILLA PARK, Ill. — A person was fatally shot by police in Villa Park Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of E. Kenilworth as officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a person with a gun which led to an officer involved shooting, according to police. Life saving measures began immediately on scene.

The person was transported to the hospital where they later died.

The DuPage County M.E.R.I.T. Public Integrity Unit is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.