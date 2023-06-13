CHICAGO — A person is in critical condition after falling onto CTA tracks Tuesday evening, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, they responded to a call of a person hit by a train at around 7:30 p.m. near the Garfield CTA Red Line Station on 55th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found one individual with injuries and took them to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the CTA, the injured individual fell onto the tracks, but did not hit the third rail. It is unclear at this time if they came into contact with a train.

No other information is available at this time.