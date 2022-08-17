CHICAGO — A person is in critical condition after falling off a boat Wednesday evening in Lake Michigan and authorities are searching for another potential victim.

Just after 6:50 p.m., CPD’s marine unit responded to Lake Michigan, near the Jardine Water Filtration Plant, after two people fell into the water.

One person, whose age was not given, was transported to the shore unresponsive and then to Northwestern in critical condition.

Police said they are looking for another person who fell in.

Over the weekend, two women were critically wounded in a boating accident on Lake Michigan. On Wednesday morning, a 43-year-old man died after being pulled from the lake.