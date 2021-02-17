Person critical after canopy collapses at off-track betting site on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A person is in “very critical” condition after a canopy collapse at an off-track betting site on the Far South Side.

Just before 4:45 p.m., Chicago fire responded to the off-track betting site Club Hawthorne, located in the 11000 block of Corliss Avenue, on the report of a roof collapse.

CFD said a person was trapped under a canopy that collapsed and has been transported to the hospital in “very critical” condition. Officials said another person managed to get away, but was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

SkyCam9 was overhead minutes after the person was removed from the canopy, which was located in the rear of the building.

113th Corliss roof over driveway collapse. Two people were there one hit away in time the other was trapped. Trapped victim now out condition not known yet pic.twitter.com/U1L0TorQFe — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 17, 2021

We will update this story once more information becomes available.