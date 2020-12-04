Person assaulted on Blue Line train in Oak Park Friday afternoon

OAK PARK, Ill. – A person was assaulted Friday afternoon on a Blue Line train in Oak Park.

At around 1:30 p.m., Oak Park police were dispatched to the 720 block of South Austin Boulevard on the report of an aggravated battery.

Police believe a person was either struck with a hammer or stabbed with a knife while inside a Blue Line train that was stopped at the Austin stop.

Police said the person suffered head trauma and an injury to the eye. They were transported to Loyola Medical Center. Police did not give a condition but said the victim was conscious during the transport.

The suspect fled the scene and is described as an African American man, around 30, of medium build and height. Witnesses said he had hair in a lock style while wearing a dark-hooded jacket, blue jeans, white gym shoes and a blue surgical face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-386-3800.