CHICAGO — Google has been granted the permits they need to renovate Chicago’s Thompson Center in the city’s Loop.

The Chicago Department of Buildings granted Google the renovation permits on Friday, Oct. 13. The tech company plans on making the Thompson Center their new headquarters.

Google bought Thompson Center in July 2022 for $105 million.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the plans are to remove the metal and glass exterior of the building and demolish the atrium of the Thompson Center. The classic blue and salmon color scheme of the former state government building will be changed.

The Thompson Center, a hulking all-glass building designed by Helmut Jahn, opened in 1985 as the State of Illinois Center. It was renamed in 1993 for James “Big Jim” Thompson, who served as governor from 1977-91.

Google plans on housing 2,000 employees at their new headquarters at the Thompson Center.

The project is expected to cost $6 million. Google said last year that they hope to occupy the building by 2026.

The Thompson Center is located at 100 West Randolph Street.