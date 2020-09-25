Peoria woman gets 30 years in park stabbings that killed 1

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing two people, one fatally, during a fight last year at a park.

Thirty-one-year-old Jatara Johnson of Peoria was sentenced Thursday to 28 years for her murder conviction in the April 2018 death of Charee Alexander, who was stabbed four times in Peoria’s Schmoeger Park.

The Journal Star reports that Johnson was sentenced to another two years in prison for her aggravated battery conviction stemming from the stabbing of a man who survived his wounds.

Johnson maintained that her convictions earlier this year were based on hearsay and no evidence.