Peoples Gas warns of higher bills this winter due to spike in natural gas prices

CHICAGO — Peoples Gas is warning their customers that heating bills will likely rise this winter due to a nationwide spike in natural gas prices.

The utility company said the price of natural gas has more than doubled this year and currently sits at the highest level in a decade.

An analysis done by Peoples Gas predicts the typical residential customer will pay approximately $60 more a month this winter compared to last winter.

Bill payment assistance is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Share the Warmth program. To apply, call 800-571-2332 or visit cedaorg.net.