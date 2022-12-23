CHICAGO — Friday is a busy shopping day with just two days before Christmas.

But the severe weather in some parts of Chicago are putting a damper on last-minute shopping.

Despite the brutal cold, there was a fairly steady flow at the Doc Martens boot store on Southport.

Nocholas Vanhaagen and his colleagues at Primrose Chicago in Lakeview saw a rush of business just before the storm hit.

Devin Bingham was one of the shoppers braving the double-digit windchill.

“I am from Mississippi,” Bingham said. “I’m a southerner so I feel like this is a winter wonderland. I’m appreciative.”