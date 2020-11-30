‘People are hurting’: Residents upset after delays in mail delivery

CHICAGO — Mail delays in certain areas have caused huge headaches for residents needing important packages.

Every afternoon, Louis Pliley crosses his fingers hoping today will be the day.

“Unfortunately, we have not received mail since Nov. 10,” said Pliley. “There is nothing you can do.”

He lives in Garden Homes, in unincorporated Cook County near Alsip, but gets his mail delivered from the Mt. Greenwood Post Office at West 111th Street and Homan Avenue.

“People are hurting, I’m looking for packages, my bills,” said Pliley. “I’m old school. I don’t pay bills online, I do them through the mail.”

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward) said he has had weekly conference calls with Congressman Dan Lipinski and USPS leadership to try to get to the bottom of it.

“The Mt. Greenwood branch, according to USPS leadership, has been overridden with COVID infections and people calling in sick,” O’Shea said. “Using sick days because of their fear of the virus, etc.”

The problem isn’t only on the Southwest Side.

Steve and Dana West, who live in Rogers Park, haven’t received mail in two weeks.

Dana West is waiting on her thyroid medication and came to the Post Office, at Devon and Paulina, to see if they had it, with no luck.

“I understand right now they’re short workers because of COVID,” said Steve West. “I work in the ER, we’re short workers too. If you’re short, you hire contractors to come in and do the work.”

USPS did not give WGN News specific case numbers, but said employees at Mt. Greenwood, Rogers Park and Roseland post offices have tested positive for COVID-19.