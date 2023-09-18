CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning on the North Side during a crash involving two vehicles.

A Volkswagen Touareg, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling eastbound in the 2700 block of West Peterson at around 7:30 a.m. Police believe the man continued through a red light, striking a Nissan Sentra, driven by an 18-year-old woman.

One of the vehicles then struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to St. Francis in fair condition. The driver who police believe caused the crash was issued a citation for failure to yield.

CPD said detectives are continuing to investigate.