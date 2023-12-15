CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning on the inbound Eisenhower.

Illinois State Police responded to the Eisenhower near Kostner just before 5:30 a.m. on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police believe a vehicle was traveling eastbound when a semi swerved into its lane. The driver of the vehicle swerved to the right and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was outside of their broken down vehicle at the time on the right shoulder. They were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The person who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene, ISP said.

The right lane is still shut down.