CHICAGO — A person is dead after they were struck by a Metra train the Norwood Park neighborhood Monday morning, Metra said.

According to the Metra UP-NW post, the inbound and outbound trains stopped near Norwood Park due to a train striking a pedestrian.

They say extensive delays are anticipated. There is no information on how the pedestrian was struck.

WGN is actively following the incident and will update as more information is recovered.