LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — A Metra train struck a pedestrian near Libertyville Tuesday morning.

The accident happened after 8 a.m. involving Milwaukee District North Line train No. 2103. Both inbound and outbound trains are halted north of Libertyville.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at this time.

Extensive delays are expected, according to Metra.

No further information is available. Check back for details.