CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train near Gladstone Park along the Union Pacific Northwest line Thursday morning.

The accident involving train No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Metra says all tracks are open, but inbound and outbound UP-NW may be operating with extensive delays, and some trains will be departing late.

An investigation regarding the accident is underway.